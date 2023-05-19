Which Institutions Own Shares In Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) is 267.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $5.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is 17.34% and 56.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -7.24% at the moment leaves the stock 129.93% off its SMA200. TAST registered 231.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.38.

The stock witnessed a 47.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.53%, and is 7.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has around 24300 employees, a market worth around $249.40M and $1.73B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.68% and -8.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.80% this year

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.80M, and float is at 33.32M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myers William E, the company’s VP. SEC filings show that Myers William E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $20265.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88571.0 shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Pena Paulo A (President and CEO) bought a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $1.46 per share for $24794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Pena Paulo A (President and CEO) acquired 21,275 shares at an average price of $2.35 for $49956.0. The insider now directly holds 121,275 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST).

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is trading 22.06% up over the past 12 months and Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is 87.88% higher over the same period. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is -10.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.