Which Institutions Own Shares In CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.56 and a high of $26.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.44, the stock is 3.68% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. CNO registered 8.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.83%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $3.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.51% and -14.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNO Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.42M, and float is at 112.94M with Short Float at 2.48%.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldberg Scott L., the company’s President, Consumer Division. SEC filings show that Goldberg Scott L. sold 3,648 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $22.50 per share for a total of $82080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

CNO Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Zimpfer Matthew J. (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 3,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $25.85 per share for $85516.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Goldberg Scott L. (President, Consumer Division) disposed off 2,299 shares at an average price of $25.68 for $59039.0. The insider now directly holds 171,047 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO).

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -4.00% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is 7.28% higher over the same period. Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is -28.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.