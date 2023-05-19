Which Institutions Own Shares In Immunic Inc. (IMUX)?

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is 26.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $11.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 4.86% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -32.79% off its SMA200. IMUX registered -72.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.59%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.41.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.61%, and is -2.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.46% and -84.95% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.31M, and float is at 31.08M with Short Float at 11.74%.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whaley Glenn, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $8750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25510.0 shares.

Immunic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Neermann Joerg (Director) bought a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.26 per share for $59032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the IMUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Neermann Joerg (Director) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $43610.0. The insider now directly holds 53,000 shares of Immunic Inc. (IMUX).