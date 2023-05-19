Which Institutions Own Shares In NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)?

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) is -1.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $21.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is -14.64% and -33.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock -23.84% off its SMA200. NRDS registered -8.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.67.

The stock witnessed a -33.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.45%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $710.17M and $579.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 787.50 and Fwd P/E is 41.45. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.15% and -56.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NerdWallet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.80M, and float is at 43.77M with Short Float at 10.06%.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chen Tim Chao-Ming, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Tim Chao-Ming bought 30,838 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $8.38 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

NerdWallet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 1,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $21.58 per share for $26435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the NRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 2,357 shares at an average price of $21.14 for $49827.0. The insider now directly holds 193,281 shares of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 5.46% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 5.84% higher over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 20.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.