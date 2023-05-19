Which Institutions Own Shares In ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP)?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) is -2.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.68 and a high of $24.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68%.

Currently trading at $15.98, the stock is -3.10% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -7.62% off its SMA200. ZIP registered -19.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.29%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $861.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.48 and Fwd P/E is 33.43. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.81% and -33.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Analyst Forecasts

ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.26M, and float is at 54.12M with Short Float at 9.29%.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bartolome Lora, the company’s VP, Accounting & Controller. SEC filings show that Bartolome Lora sold 1,528 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $14.87 per share for a total of $22721.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10164.0 shares.

ZipRecruiter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 8,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $17.34 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ZIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,072 shares at an average price of $17.27 for $18513.0. The insider now directly holds 82,443 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 19.38% up over the past 12 months. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) is -19.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.