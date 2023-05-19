Who are the Institutional Holders in ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI)?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) is -79.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -42.73% and -61.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -77.26% off its SMA200. ASPI registered a loss of -87.41% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.97.

The stock witnessed a -57.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.10%, and is -25.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.66% over the week and 19.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -91.17% from its 52-week high.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.20% this year

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.25M, and float is at 13.88M with Short Float at 0.41%.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moore Duncan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moore Duncan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

ASP Isotopes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Moore Duncan (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $1.00 per share for $19998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the ASPI stock.