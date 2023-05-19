Who are the Institutional Holders in Kopin Corporation (KOPN)?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 30.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 52.25% and 56.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 15.71% at the moment leaves the stock 32.06% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 17.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.56.

The stock witnessed a 62.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.65%, and is 44.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $169.76M and $47.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.34% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.60%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.90% this year

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.04M, and float is at 83.64M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAN JOHN C C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAN JOHN C C bought 23,293 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $31446.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.53 million shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that FAN JOHN C C (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.25 per share for $31250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.51 million shares of the KOPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, BREWINGTON JAMES K (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $6750.0. The insider now directly holds 115,000 shares of Kopin Corporation (KOPN).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 157.69% up over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -32.53% lower over the same period. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is -4.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.