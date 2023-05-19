Who is the Top Investor In Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is -36.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.71 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.46% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.63% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is -27.41% and -23.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -43.99% off its SMA200. ARQT registered -51.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.60.

The stock witnessed a -30.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.14%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $622.94M and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.68% and -65.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.00%).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.17M, and float is at 58.91M with Short Float at 26.13%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Welgus Howard G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $13.97 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Welgus Howard G. (Director) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $12.01 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Watanabe Todd Franklin () disposed off 2,435 shares at an average price of $15.26 for $37167.0. The insider now directly holds 366,657 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.29% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -7.33% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -28.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.