Who is the Top Investor In FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO)?

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) is -59.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $39.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FARO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.16% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.88, the stock is -32.82% and -45.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 8.79% at the moment leaves the stock -58.15% off its SMA200. FARO registered -64.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.88.

The stock witnessed a -49.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.56%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) has around 1490 employees, a market worth around $232.37M and $354.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.98. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.34% and -70.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FARO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.82M, and float is at 18.60M with Short Float at 3.68%.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VAN ROTTERDAM JEROEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VAN ROTTERDAM JEROEN bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $11.19 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16741.0 shares.

FARO Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that DAVERN ALEXANDER M (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $10.51 per share for $84055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29412.0 shares of the FARO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, COLE STEPHEN (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $11.34 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 16,500 shares of FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO).

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is trading -3.41% down over the past 12 months and OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) that is 39.89% higher over the same period. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is -27.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.