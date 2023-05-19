Who is the Top Investor In Intapp Inc. (INTA)?

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) is 56.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.52 and a high of $47.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.02% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.52% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.99, the stock is -6.48% and -8.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock 38.46% off its SMA200. INTA registered 81.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$45.47.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.27%, and is -12.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) has around 946 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $331.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 222.80. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.39% and -17.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.50%).

Intapp Inc. (INTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intapp Inc. (INTA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intapp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.40% this year

Intapp Inc. (INTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.33M, and float is at 55.78M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) Insider Activity

A total of 165 insider transactions have happened at Intapp Inc. (INTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fitzgerald Scott, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Scott sold 18,736 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $45.23 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14258.0 shares.

Intapp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Jampol Thad (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $43.70 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the INTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Coleman Donald F. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $44.52 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 538,741 shares of Intapp Inc. (INTA).

Intapp Inc. (INTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 19.38% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 5.46% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 5.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.