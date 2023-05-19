Who is the Top Investor In Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)?

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is 25.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $68.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $57.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.83% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.78% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.11, the stock is 7.63% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.22% off its SMA200. PCOR registered 35.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$35.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.78%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has around 3568 employees, a market worth around $8.58B and $774.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.78% and -13.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Procore Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.65M, and float is at 121.44M with Short Float at 5.31%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O CONNOR KEVIN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $54.60 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.52 million shares.

Procore Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that O CONNOR KEVIN J (Director) sold a total of 5,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $54.86 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.52 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, O CONNOR KEVIN J (Director) disposed off 5,128 shares at an average price of $54.62 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,530,026 shares of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).