Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) is -34.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -27.24% and -30.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -28.02% at the moment leaves the stock -42.72% off its SMA200. WLMS registered -54.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.54.

The stock witnessed a -32.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.05%, and is -26.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.35% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $18.50M and $238.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.31% and -65.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.90%).

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -626.60% this year

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.10M, and float is at 23.15M with Short Float at 0.28%.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN DAVID A B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN DAVID A B bought 85,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.02 per share for a total of $86916.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that BROWN DAVID A B (Director) bought a total of 15,705 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $1.01 per share for $15859.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the WLMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, OBUS NELSON (Director) acquired 2,225 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $3671.0. The insider now directly holds 6,461,332 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS).