WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) is 10.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $6.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAPS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 45.62% and 43.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 9.80% at the moment leaves the stock -23.37% off its SMA200. MAPS registered -80.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.85.

The stock witnessed a 58.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.50%, and is 36.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.14% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) has around 580 employees, a market worth around $162.85M and $215.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.92% and -82.31% from its 52-week high.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.90% this year

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.49M, and float is at 74.07M with Short Float at 7.29%.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Arden, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lee Arden sold 27,043 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $22394.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

WM Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Camire Brian (General Counsel) sold a total of 9,957 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $0.83 per share for $8245.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the MAPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Grazier Duncan (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,331 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $3587.0. The insider now directly holds 112,307 shares of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS).