180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ATNF Stock Is Going Next

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) is -63.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $48.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATNF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 16.07% and -15.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.52 million and changing 20.19% at the moment leaves the stock -83.07% off its SMA200. ATNF registered -95.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.32%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.03.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.61%, and is 28.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.96% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.98% and -97.44% from its 52-week high.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.32M, and float is at 1.41M with Short Float at 7.80%.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woody James N.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Woody James N. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $41200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41888.0 shares.

180 Life Sciences Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Marrone Pamela G (Director) bought a total of 7,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $1.06 per share for $7507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12469.0 shares of the ATNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Pamir Ozan (CFO) acquired 5,162 shares at an average price of $1.01 for $5214.0. The insider now directly holds 8,983 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF).