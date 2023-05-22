Are we looking at the next big move in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is 26.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $6.27, the stock is 5.39% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.17 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.02.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.25%, and is 13.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.65% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $48.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.36% and -44.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.60%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 370.74M, and float is at 250.53M with Short Float at 27.51%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Austin,the company’sChairperson, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Russell Austin bought 791,113 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $6.12 per share for a total of $4.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.6 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $6.26 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.81 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 1,325,685 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $7.96 million. The insider now directly holds 3,655,685 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).