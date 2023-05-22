Are we looking at the next big move in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is 17.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.61 and a high of $37.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.9% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -46.65% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.33, the stock is 13.51% and 13.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.39 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 7.57% off its SMA200. RRC registered 5.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.60.

The stock witnessed a 14.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.34%, and is 11.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 544 employees, a market worth around $7.12B and $5.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.43 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Distance from 52-week low is 29.72% and -21.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (53.80%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.40% this year.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.02M, and float is at 234.24M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scucchi Mark,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Scucchi Mark sold 153,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $4.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Degner Dennis (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold a total of 99,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $27.39 per share for $2.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, McDowell Erin W (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 36,419 shares at an average price of $27.39 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 98,899 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is trading -12.10% down over the past 12 months and Antero Resources Corporation (AR) that is -31.90% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -15.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.