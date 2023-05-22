Carvana Co. (CVNA) up 126.58% since start of the year

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is 126.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $58.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.17% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -974.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.74, the stock is 14.29% and 22.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.82 million and changing -10.20% at the moment leaves the stock -29.31% off its SMA200. CVNA registered -69.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.25.

The stock witnessed a 34.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.54%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 13.57% over the month.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $12.71B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.54% and -81.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -865.40% this year.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.01M, and float is at 95.72M with Short Float at 51.07%.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Carvana Co. (CVNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taira Thomas,the company’sPresident, Special Projects. SEC filings show that Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77518.0 shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that GILL DANIEL J. (Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 133,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $7.62 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, SULLIVAN GREGORY B (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $80000.0. The insider now directly holds 17,392 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading -20.10% down over the past 12 months and OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) that is 3.87% higher over the same period. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -69.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.