Check out this: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) could be on the verge of a big rally

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is 16.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $18.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.82, the stock is 6.87% and 6.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.88 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 3.73% off its SMA200. AAL registered -12.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.07.

The stock witnessed a 11.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.41%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 129700 employees, a market worth around $9.83B and $52.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.61 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Distance from 52-week low is 27.20% and -18.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.30% this year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 652.00M, and float is at 642.23M with Short Float at 10.89%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEENLAND DOUGLAS M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 1,950 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $27495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29736.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that STEENLAND DOUGLAS M (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $13.88 per share for $27768.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31686.0 shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Owens Angela (SVP Corporate Controller) disposed off 21,984 shares at an average price of $13.79 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 59,830 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -33.35% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -9.46% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 6.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.