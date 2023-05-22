Check out this: Bioventus Inc. (BVS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) is -25.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is 81.13% and 63.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.4 million and changing 33.56% at the moment leaves the stock -48.73% off its SMA200. BVS registered -77.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.65.

The stock witnessed a 97.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.71%, and is 58.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.71% over the week and 13.02% over the month.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has around 1120 employees, a market worth around $114.31M and $512.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is -24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.78% and -80.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.30%).

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bioventus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -706.70% this year.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.93M, and float is at 52.50M with Short Float at 5.86%.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Bioventus Inc. (BVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHURCH KATRINA J,the company’sSVP & Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that CHURCH KATRINA J sold 117 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $125.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10353.0 shares.

Bioventus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Singleton Mark Leonard (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 6,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $1.27 per share for $7676.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12581.0 shares of the BVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Reali Kenneth Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 9,811 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $13625.0. The insider now directly holds 30,085 shares of Bioventus Inc. (BVS).

Bioventus Inc. (BVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.45% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 20.42% higher over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -13.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.