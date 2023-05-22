Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -7.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.82 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.7% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.18% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.93, the stock is -1.10% and -11.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.29 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. CLF registered -29.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.33.

The stock witnessed a -9.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.67%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $7.92B and $22.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.25. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.26% and -39.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.50% this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 515.00M, and float is at 508.28M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MICHAEL RALPH S III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MICHAEL RALPH S III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $14.96 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Goncalves Celso L Jr (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $15.18 per share for $98697.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Yocum Arlene M (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $15.14 for $22703.0. The insider now directly holds 83,454 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 16.35% up over the past 12 months.