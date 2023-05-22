Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:COIN Stock Is Going Next

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 60.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $116.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.48% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.61% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -110.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.78, the stock is 0.75% and -8.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.52 million and changing -5.77% at the moment leaves the stock -6.60% off its SMA200. COIN registered -9.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.01.

The stock witnessed a -6.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.91%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 4510 employees, a market worth around $14.13B and $3.19B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.97% and -51.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.40% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.49M, and float is at 178.71M with Short Float at 20.81%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III bought 710,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $62.07 per share for a total of $44.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.93 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $59.65 per share for $5.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 29,730 shares at an average price of $56.56 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).