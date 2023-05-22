Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is 18.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.90 and a high of $52.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $47.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.18% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -29.05% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.75, the stock is 7.38% and 14.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 16.99% off its SMA200. DELL registered 10.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.06.

The stock witnessed a 11.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.41%, and is 6.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $34.39B and $102.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.85 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.16% and -9.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.20% this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 716.00M, and float is at 232.93M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rothberg Richard J,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Rothberg Richard J sold 200,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $45.36 per share for a total of $9.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Rios Brunilda (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 22,042 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $43.78 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18647.0 shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Sweet Thomas W (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 283,388 shares at an average price of $40.14 for $11.38 million. The insider now directly holds 211,608 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).