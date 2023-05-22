GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GSIT Stock Is Going Next

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) is 246.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.00, the stock is 146.58% and 202.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.91 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 164.72% off its SMA200. GSIT registered 95.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 214.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.07.

The stock witnessed a 290.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 240.91%, and is 17.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.78% over the week and 24.34% over the month.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $146.10M and $29.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.79% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GSI Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.90% this year.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.62M, and float is at 18.00M with Short Float at 0.87%.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lu Ruey-Lin,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lu Ruey-Lin bought 5,051 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $3.55 per share for a total of $17946.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52500.0 shares.

GSI Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Cholawsky Elizabeth (Director) bought a total of 1,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $3.60 per share for $4858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1350.0 shares of the GSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Lu Ruey-Lin (Director) acquired 804 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $2776.0. The insider now directly holds 47,449 shares of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT).

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -84.81% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -4.05% lower over the same period. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is 146.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.