IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is 157.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is 38.78% and 49.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.21 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 68.20% off its SMA200. IONQ registered 62.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.04.

The stock witnessed a 45.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.97%, and is 39.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has around 202 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $13.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.11% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.11M, and float is at 175.36M with Short Float at 12.77%.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman Peter Hume,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Chapman Peter Hume sold 7,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $32357.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

IonQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Babinski Laurie A. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 5,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $4.43 per share for $23032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Kramer Thomas G. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,079 shares at an average price of $4.43 for $13640.0. The insider now directly holds 824,232 shares of IonQ Inc. (IONQ).