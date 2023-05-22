Is Meta Platforms Inc. (META) a good stock to buy now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 104.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.09 and a high of $247.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $246.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 59 analysts, but current levels are -145.64% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $245.64, the stock is 5.80% and 13.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.73 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 52.99% off its SMA200. META registered 27.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.55.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.09%, and is 5.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 77114 employees, a market worth around $632.61B and $117.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.85% and -0.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a “Overweight”. 59 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.59B, and float is at 2.20B with Short Float at 1.23%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olivan Javier,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Olivan Javier sold 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $239.34 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74983.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Bosworth Andrew (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 10,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $235.58 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3423.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Clegg Nicholas (President, Global Affairs) disposed off 4,575 shares at an average price of $235.58 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 10,227 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 24.39% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 25.29% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 9.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.