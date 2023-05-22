Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is 5.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -0.34% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.48 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. LYG registered 9.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.29%.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 59354 employees, a market worth around $37.78B and $17.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.48. Distance from 52-week low is 36.47% and -11.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.36B, and float is at 16.31B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 20.42% higher over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -3.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.