Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Is Up 15.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is 15.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.31 and a high of $18.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -17.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.15, the stock is 3.36% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.6 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -2.45% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -11.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.62k.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.74%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 38900 employees, a market worth around $6.16B and $6.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.25% and -24.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.10% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 422.65M, and float is at 419.66M with Short Float at 9.95%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Rio Frank J,the company’sPres. & CEO. SEC filings show that Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Kempa Mark (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $18.54 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Farkas Daniel S (EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y) disposed off 44,000 shares at an average price of $17.93 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 231,160 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -12.42% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -20.95% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -20.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.