NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) is -61.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $12.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -28.42% and -45.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.21 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -76.52% off its SMA200. NBY registered -88.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.40.

The stock witnessed a -50.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.24%, and is -21.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.43% over the week and 14.40% over the month.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $2.00M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.15% and -93.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-189.70%).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.04M, and float is at 1.56M with Short Float at 10.14%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunin Jeffrey,the company’sPresident, DERMAdoctor, LLC. SEC filings show that Kunin Jeffrey sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $2.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Kunin Audrey (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $1.81 per share for $2.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Kunin Audrey (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 5,960 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $12545.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -17.10% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -9.45% lower over the same period.