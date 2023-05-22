ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 35.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.76 and a high of $87.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $86.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.13%.

Currently trading at $84.36, the stock is 7.75% and 7.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.19 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 17.52% off its SMA200. ON registered 51.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.05%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $37.35B and $8.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.59 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.47% and -3.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 431.90M, and float is at 430.73M with Short Float at 6.13%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by El-Khoury Hassane,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $81.76 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that El-Khoury Hassane (CEO & President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $77.10 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, El-Khoury Hassane (CEO & President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $79.18 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 606,212 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 84.58% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 19.57% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -18.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.