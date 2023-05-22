Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -9.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.62 and a high of $17.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -59.33% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.17, the stock is -11.48% and -24.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.51 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -31.34% off its SMA200. PTON registered -50.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.05.

The stock witnessed a -21.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.28%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 6195 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $2.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.31% and -59.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.80% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.43M, and float is at 310.65M with Short Float at 11.90%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RENDICH ANDREW S,the company’sChief Supply Chain Officer. SEC filings show that RENDICH ANDREW S sold 29,559 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $7.05 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64152.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Cortese Thomas (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 24,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $7.04 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20862.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham (Chief Content Officer) disposed off 20,544 shares at an average price of $7.16 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 62,650 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 24.39% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 4.93% higher over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 35.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.