Positives for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) as stock gains in recent trading

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is 228.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $10.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is -16.11% and -10.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -8.68% at the moment leaves the stock 12.44% off its SMA200. BBAI registered -76.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.87.

The stock witnessed a -24.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.48%, and is -7.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 11.58% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 649 employees, a market worth around $345.80M and $160.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 281.03% and -78.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.48M, and float is at 19.48M with Short Float at 15.73%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC sold 1,252,677 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $2.43 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107.37 million shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Director) sold a total of 669,318 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $2.41 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 108.62 million shares of the BBAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Director) disposed off 1,939,414 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $4.81 million. The insider now directly holds 109,287,719 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI).