Positives for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) as stock gains in recent trading

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is -33.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.73 and a high of $21.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.69, the stock is -16.36% and -23.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.65 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -39.35% off its SMA200. NWL registered -57.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.63.

The stock witnessed a -29.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.68%, and is -6.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $3.72B and $8.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.76. Distance from 52-week low is -0.40% and -60.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.50% this year.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.90M, and float is at 411.41M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erceg Mark J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Erceg Mark J bought 90,585 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $9.98 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Newell Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Erceg Mark J (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 9,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $9.99 per share for $95055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Erceg Mark J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 48,643 shares at an average price of $12.81 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 143,625 shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 5.61% up over the past 12 months. Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is -1.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.