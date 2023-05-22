SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 54.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $8.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is 7.84% and 12.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.24 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 8.85% off its SMA200. SOUN registered -47.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.07.

The stock witnessed a 5.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.09%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.33% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $614.00M and $31.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 193.55% and -68.73% from its 52-week high.

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.90% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.08M, and float is at 152.99M with Short Float at 10.84%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS LAWRENCE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $2.52 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 3,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $2.49 per share for $9827.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.02 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 795,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).