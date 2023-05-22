Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is -12.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.40 and a high of $46.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $29.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.21% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 7.87% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.48, the stock is -1.81% and -4.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -15.07% off its SMA200. LUV registered -33.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.63%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 69868 employees, a market worth around $17.83B and $24.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.80% and -36.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.70% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 594.00M, and float is at 591.67M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Ryan C.,the company’sEVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Green Ryan C. sold 4,936 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $29.94 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26361.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $38.87 per share for $87458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21046.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) disposed off 2,300 shares at an average price of $45.70 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 23,296 shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -9.46% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is 6.52% higher over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -12.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.