Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) – The 55.0% Upside Potential Remains

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) is 8.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STXS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 29.53% and 22.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 33.14% at the moment leaves the stock 9.33% off its SMA200. STXS registered 26.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.79.

The stock witnessed a 20.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.41%, and is 30.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $136.31M and $27.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.16% and -18.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.40%).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stereotaxis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.50M, and float is at 63.24M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Isaac Paul J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Isaac Paul J bought 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.85 per share for a total of $3885.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.53 million shares.

Stereotaxis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Isaac Paul J (Director) bought a total of 12,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $1.81 per share for $22082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.53 million shares of the STXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Isaac Paul J (Director) acquired 9,992 shares at an average price of $1.80 for $17986.0. The insider now directly holds 2,514,283 shares of Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 15.61% up over the past 12 months and Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is 7.78% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -9.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.