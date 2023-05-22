The Coca-Cola Company (KO) on Track to Reach $70.00 in a Year

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is -1.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.01 and a high of $65.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $62.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.23% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 0.27% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.83, the stock is -1.43% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.25 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.62% off its SMA200. KO registered 2.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.51%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 0.98% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 82500 employees, a market worth around $271.58B and $43.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.68 and Fwd P/E is 22.34. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.32% and -4.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.33B, and float is at 4.30B with Short Float at 0.57%.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Braun Henrique,the company’sPresident International Dev. SEC filings show that Braun Henrique sold 16,950 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $64.03 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26272.0 shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that KOUMETTIS NIKOLAOS (Europe OU President) sold a total of 253,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $63.63 per share for $16.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, QUAN NANCY (SVP & Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 85,906 shares at an average price of $63.97 for $5.5 million. The insider now directly holds 209,710 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is trading 17.23% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 48.02% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 26.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.