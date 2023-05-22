These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 3.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.10 and a high of $49.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.2% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 2.75% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.79, the stock is 1.18% and -1.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 1.36% off its SMA200. CARR registered 14.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.84.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.37%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $36.12B and $21.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.50 and Fwd P/E is 15.33. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.27% and -12.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.60% this year.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 835.00M, and float is at 826.32M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Villeneuve Nadia,the company’sSenior VP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Villeneuve Nadia sold 20,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $45.45 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48900.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Nelson Christopher John (President, HVAC) sold a total of 213,353 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $45.30 per share for $9.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97285.0 shares of the CARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Crockett Kyle (Vice President, Controller) disposed off 10,433 shares at an average price of $45.85 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.80% up over the past 12 months.