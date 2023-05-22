Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – The 14.65% Upside Potential Remains

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 4.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $110.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $48.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.3% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.45% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -2.42% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.21, the stock is 0.14% and -11.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.47 million and changing 4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -17.49% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -47.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.54%, and is 11.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8156 employees, a market worth around $9.00B and $3.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.46. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.90% and -53.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.90% this year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.40M, and float is at 173.28M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONIO ELENA A.,the company’sPresident, Data & Applications. SEC filings show that DONIO ELENA A. sold 7,622 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $45.82 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Wagner Dana (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold a total of 1,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $45.49 per share for $89934.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Viggiano Aidan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,172 shares at an average price of $45.44 for $53259.0. The insider now directly holds 212,897 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 10.41% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 29.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.