United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is 26.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.58 and a high of $55.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $48.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $47.54, the stock is 6.23% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 11.35% off its SMA200. UAL registered 6.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.11.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.21%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 96300 employees, a market worth around $15.79B and $48.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.54% and -13.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.40M, and float is at 325.89M with Short Float at 5.23%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAPIRO EDWARD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $42.59 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that KENNY CHRIS (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $48.94 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8132.0 shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Hart Gregory L (EVP & Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $50.73 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 19,652 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -33.35% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -9.46% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -12.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.