Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) is 74.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.93 and a high of $54.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $24.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -284.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.05, the stock is 46.24% and 48.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.36 million and changing -6.26% at the moment leaves the stock 17.92% off its SMA200. UPST registered -52.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.11%.

The stock witnessed a 50.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.82%, and is 40.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.32% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has around 1875 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $710.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.18. Profit margin for the company is -38.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.21% and -57.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.90% this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.91M, and float is at 69.99M with Short Float at 32.34%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cooper Kerry Whorton,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cooper Kerry Whorton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $19.93 per share for a total of $39851.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5917.0 shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Datta Sanjay (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $13.25 per share for $42400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the UPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Datta Sanjay (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $13.84 for $44288.0. The insider now directly holds 463,268 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST).