What should you know before buying stock in Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is -6.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $29.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.79% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -19.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is -1.58% and -10.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.99 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. PINS registered 2.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$45.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $15.36B and $2.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.50. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.64% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.14M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 4.16%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gavini Naveen,the company’sSVP, Products. SEC filings show that Gavini Naveen sold 11,185 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $21.29 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $23.04 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Sharp Evan (Director) disposed off 55,241 shares at an average price of $27.04 for $1.49 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).