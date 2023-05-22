Why Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 13.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $44.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.49% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -76.06% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.93, the stock is 0.10% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.68 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 2.08% off its SMA200. INTC registered -29.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

The stock witnessed a -3.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.40%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 131900 employees, a market worth around $123.80B and $56.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.15. Distance from 52-week low is 21.72% and -33.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.15B, and float is at 4.12B with Short Float at 1.38%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELSINGER PATRICK P,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $30.41 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) bought a total of 9,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $25.68 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18700.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Holthaus Michelle Johnston (EVP & GM, CCG) disposed off 695 shares at an average price of $26.57 for $18465.0. The insider now directly holds 181,039 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 84.58% up over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 19.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.