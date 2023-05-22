Why RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 0.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $24.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.95% off the consensus price target high of $57.04 offered by analysts, but current levels are 89.47% higher than the price target low of $21.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -4.19% and -9.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.2 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 14.48% off its SMA200. RLX registered 19.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.63.

The stock witnessed a -11.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.96%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $541.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.08 and Fwd P/E is 19.25. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.32% and -24.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 723.15M with Short Float at 3.99%.