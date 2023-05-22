Why should you keep an eye on Coupang Inc. (CPNG)?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is 10.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.51 and a high of $21.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.67% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -59.71% lower than the price target low of $10.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.29, the stock is -1.33% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.63 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -2.69% off its SMA200. CPNG registered 24.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.30%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $28.44B and $21.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.43 and Fwd P/E is 31.51. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.00% and -23.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.20% this year.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.58B with Short Float at 1.25%.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kang Hanseung,the company’sRep Director, Business Mngmt. SEC filings show that Kang Hanseung sold 174,324 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $2.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $18.26 per share for $3.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70.65 million shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, SVF Investments (UK) Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 35,000,000 shares at an average price of $18.50 for $647.5 million. The insider now directly holds 426,156,413 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).