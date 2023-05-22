Why Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) is 64.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRKA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -4.70% and -15.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.61 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -37.32% off its SMA200. TRKA registered -67.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.68.

The stock witnessed a -17.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.36%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $77.18M and $289.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.74% and -84.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 248.76M, and float is at 56.42M with Short Float at 14.39%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coates Peter,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Coates Peter (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $0.93 per share for $8491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.09 million shares of the TRKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Coates Peter (10% Owner) acquired 75,513 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $71420.0. The insider now directly holds 10,082,628 shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA).