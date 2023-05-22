Will Hecla Mining Company (HL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -4.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -8.90% and -10.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 2.17% off its SMA200. HL registered 20.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.41.

The stock witnessed a -14.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.14%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $731.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.27. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.38% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 600.08M, and float is at 562.56M with Short Float at 3.57%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -4.46% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -20.82% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -4.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.