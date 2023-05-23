Analysts suggest Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) could spike 7.37% in a year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is 40.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.37% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -46.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 29.48% and 20.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.42 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock 22.10% off its SMA200. BHC registered -13.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.62.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is 45.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.81% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $8.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.26. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.00% and -15.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.50% this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.30M, and float is at 344.64M with Short Float at 6.78%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carson Seana,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Carson Seana sold 292 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $9.32 per share for a total of $2721.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $17.05 per share for $77.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 310.45 million shares of the BHC stock.