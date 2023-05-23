Analysts suggest ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) could spike 36.88% in a year

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is -16.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.33 and a high of $51.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.25, the stock is 16.59% and 12.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -20.75% off its SMA200. ZI registered -37.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.34.

The stock witnessed a 14.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.06%, and is 15.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 3540 employees, a market worth around $10.19B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 100.60 and Fwd P/E is 21.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.20% and -51.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 403.41M, and float is at 295.74M with Short Float at 3.22%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyzer Peter Cameron,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $22.09 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Schuck Henry (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $28.28 per share for $28.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.29 million shares of the ZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Schuck Henry (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 41,667 shares at an average price of $28.27 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 362,377 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI).