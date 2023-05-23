AppLovin Corporation (APP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:APP Stock Is Going Next

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) is 138.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $44.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.8% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -128.09% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.09, the stock is 31.71% and 51.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 45.46% off its SMA200. APP registered -36.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.37.

The stock witnessed a 52.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.69%, and is 10.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $9.13B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.80. Distance from 52-week low is 174.51% and -43.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppLovin Corporation (APP) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -657.70% this year.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 373.16M, and float is at 109.92M with Short Float at 13.86%.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at AppLovin Corporation (APP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Denali Holdings L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Denali Holdings L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $335.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.78 million shares.

AppLovin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,952,381 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $21.00 per share for $335.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44.78 million shares of the APP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Valenzuela Victoria (CLO & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $21.91 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 798,054 shares of AppLovin Corporation (APP).