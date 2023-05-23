Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) is -7.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is 3.88% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 11.19% at the moment leaves the stock -32.57% off its SMA200. ASTR registered -85.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.09%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $106.08M and $9.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.03% and -85.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-508.90%).

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.90% this year.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.30M, and float is at 200.09M with Short Float at 13.67%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KEMP CHRIS,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.47 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Astra Space Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that KEMP CHRIS (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $1.25 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the ASTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, A/NPC Holdings LLC (former 10% owner) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $1.95 million. The insider now directly holds 20,888,053 shares of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR).